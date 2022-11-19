Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week has definitely been an early taste of winter, and that continues into the weekend. Light snow showers continue across northern Vermont this evening, with some steadier snow into parts of Franklin County, NY and the Adirondacks on the fringes of the lake effect snow band coming off Lake Ontario.

Snow chances decrease overnight, leading to a dry start to the day and breaks of sunshine. Saturday starts with temperatures in the teens and 20s, and by afternoon, we should see highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Our next chance for snow showers arrives Sunday. Sunday will feel notably colder than Saturday with brisk winds and highs struggling to get above the low 30s. Temperatures will plunge into Monday morning, with lows in the teens and even some single digits possible.

Next week looks quiet for pre-Thanksgiving travelers aside from a couple disturbances that should stay mainly to our north, but could bring a couple snow showers south into our area. The best chance for that would be Monday night into Tuesday. Thanksgiving Day itself will be colder, but is looking mainly dry as of now.

We are keeping our eyes on the potential for a low pressure system that would move through the area on Black Friday. We’ll know more in the coming days, so be sure to check back for the latest updates.

Have a great weekend and stay warm!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a juvenile riding in the back of an SUV died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 89...
Juvenile killed in crash on Interstate 89
Benjamin Taylor
Vermont man charged with attempted murder in stabbing
Twelve-year-old Noah Hawkins died by suicide earlier this month. Now, his family is hoping to...
A 12-year-old died by suicide, now his family is hoping to create change
Fin Ciappara and his mom are featured in HBO's "Santa Camp."
Vermont family featured in HBO’s ‘Santa Camp’
File photo
Milton nudist resort to close

Latest News

x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast