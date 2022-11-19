BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week has definitely been an early taste of winter, and that continues into the weekend. Light snow showers continue across northern Vermont this evening, with some steadier snow into parts of Franklin County, NY and the Adirondacks on the fringes of the lake effect snow band coming off Lake Ontario.

Snow chances decrease overnight, leading to a dry start to the day and breaks of sunshine. Saturday starts with temperatures in the teens and 20s, and by afternoon, we should see highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Our next chance for snow showers arrives Sunday. Sunday will feel notably colder than Saturday with brisk winds and highs struggling to get above the low 30s. Temperatures will plunge into Monday morning, with lows in the teens and even some single digits possible.

Next week looks quiet for pre-Thanksgiving travelers aside from a couple disturbances that should stay mainly to our north, but could bring a couple snow showers south into our area. The best chance for that would be Monday night into Tuesday. Thanksgiving Day itself will be colder, but is looking mainly dry as of now.

We are keeping our eyes on the potential for a low pressure system that would move through the area on Black Friday. We’ll know more in the coming days, so be sure to check back for the latest updates.

Have a great weekend and stay warm!

-Jess Langlois

