18th Annual Tibet Festival

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Tibetan Festival was back Saturday in Burlington’s Old North End for its 18th year.

The Tibetan Community Organization of Vermont was founded in 1993. The festival featured plenty of singing and dancing which helps promote the love and peace in their culture.

Tibetans at the event say, in China, freedom of speech is not as valued, and doing this festival in an open space is important for showing each other support.

“Right now we are facing lots of problems in China. We don’t have any freedom of speech and freedom of religion. We have to preserve this culture. What you call language, is very important to pass to the younger generation,” said Solam Lhakhang.

There was also authentic Tibetan food for the community to try as well.

