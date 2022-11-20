Man finds $47,000 medieval ring with metal detector

A medieval ring was found by a British man with his metal detector.
A medieval ring was found by a British man with his metal detector.(Noonans)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A medieval wedding ring could fetch tens of thousands of dollars when someone says “I do” at an auction this month.

A British man recently found a near-perfect gold ring from the 14th century in a field using his metal detector.

Historians think it was given to a wealthy bride by her husband in 1388.

The ring bears a French inscription which translates to “I hold your faith, hold mine.”

Experts think it could be worth as much as $47,000 when it’s auctioned off on Nov. 29.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
St. Johnsbury woman arrested after fleeing police
Skiers and riders won't have to wait much longer to hit the slopes, some Vermont resorts are...
Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start
East Montpelier man arrested on multiple charges
Lawson's Finest Liquids awaiting shipment at the Vt. Beer Shepherd in Waterbury.
‘Micro distributor’ making big impact in local craft beer market
Authorities are Investigating a fatal explosion at a home in Newfane early Friday.
1 dead in explosion at Newfane home

Latest News

One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
This photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows death row inmate Henry...
Tenn. inmate’s mutilation highlights prison mental care woes