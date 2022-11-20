Middlebury field hockey seeking fifth straight national title

Panthers will face Johns Hopkins
Panthers will face Johns Hopkins
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WCAX) - For the fifth straight year, Middlebury is one win away from a national title - and much like last year, the Panthers defeated Rowan University in the Final Four, punching their ticket to face Johns Hopkins in the championship game.

A run of success this long for the Panthers is one to marvel, and it’s a run that they’ve made possible by taking everything one game, one practice at a time. Which is exactly how they’re approaching Sunday’s match-up, no matter how high the stakes are.

“Really the message is to stay the course and to unpack and put back together our game as it lays over our next opponent,” head coach Katharine DeLorenzo said. “Then we’ll see where our strengths are and how our next game-plan should fit, should come together.”

“It’s not necessarily talking about what it’s going to feel like when we get to the hotel, or when we get to the banquet. It’s more of, how we get to play another game, how we get to another practice,” senior Grace Murphy said of her team’s mentality. “The leadership in that sense has been digging in, really focusing on where we can grow during practice, and outside the field, building that chemistry and buy-in so we can play as long as we can.”

Middlebury and Johns Hopkins will play Sunday afternoon at 1.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a juvenile riding in the back of an SUV died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 89...
Juvenile killed in crash on Interstate 89
Twelve-year-old Noah Hawkins died by suicide earlier this month. Now, his family is hoping to...
A 12-year-old died by suicide, now his family is hoping to create change
Authorities are Investigating a fatal explosion at a home in Newfane early Friday.
1 dead in explosion at Newfane home
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
File photo
St. Johnsbury woman arrested after fleeing police

Latest News

Rob Dow previews UVM’s match-up with SMU
Rob Dow previews UVM’s match-up with SMU
Middlebury field hockey seeking fifth straight national title
Middlebury field hockey seeking fifth straight national title
Rob Dow previews UVM’s match-up with SMU
Rob Dow previews UVM’s match-up with SMU
Alex Nagy celebrates his overtime winner
UVM men’s soccer stuns Quinnipiac to advance to NCAA second round