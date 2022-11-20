Middlebury field hockey seeking fifth straight national title

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WCAX) - For the fifth straight year, Middlebury is one win away from a national title - and much like last year, the Panthers defeated Rowan University in the Final Four, punching their ticket to face Johns Hopkins in the championship game.

A run of success this long for the Panthers is one to marvel, and it’s a run that they’ve made possible by taking everything one game, one practice at a time. Which is exactly how they’re approaching Sunday’s match-up, no matter how high the stakes are.

“Really the message is to stay the course and to unpack and put back together our game as it lays over our next opponent,” head coach Katharine DeLorenzo said. “Then we’ll see where our strengths are and how our next game-plan should fit, should come together.”

“It’s not necessarily talking about what it’s going to feel like when we get to the hotel, or when we get to the banquet. It’s more of, how we get to play another game, how we get to another practice,” senior Grace Murphy said of her team’s mentality. “The leadership in that sense has been digging in, really focusing on where we can grow during practice, and outside the field, building that chemistry and buy-in so we can play as long as we can.”

Middlebury and Johns Hopkins will play Sunday afternoon at 1.

