Newfane car crash seriously injures West Townshend man

NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash in Newfane sent a West Townshend man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say early Sunday morning, 21-year-old Benjamin Stone drifted off Vt. Route 30 in Newfane, crashing into two cars parked in a driveway.

They say he was ejected from his car, and brought to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital before being life-flighted to the UMass Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

