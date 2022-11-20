Newfane car crash seriously injures West Townshend man

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - A car crash in Newfane sent a West Townshend man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say early Sunday morning, 21-year-old Benjamin Stone drifted off Vt. Route 30 in Newfane, crashing into two cars parked in a driveway.

They say he was ejected from his car, and brought to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital before being life-flighted to the UMass Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

