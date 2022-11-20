Rob Dow previews UVM’s match-up with SMU

Catamounts and Mustangs square off Sunday night
Catamounts and Mustangs square off Sunday night
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Tex. (WCAX) - After Vermont’s instant classic win over Quinnipiac on Thursday at Virute Field, the Catamounts were rewarded with a trip down to Texas to face SMU i the second round of the NCAA tournament.

It will be the first time that UVM faces a team from the state of Texas, so the level of familiarity between the two programs is minimal. But Rob Dow said he noticed some similarities in the Mustangs’ style of play and some of the teams Vermont faced in the regular season.

“We’re looking at this game as like-opponents, a Cornell, UNH, type style of opponent,” Dow told the media Saturday night. “Very good in the counter attack, good goalkeeping, they’re a high pressing team with a lot of energy. We’re familiar with these types of opponents.”

The game kicks off Sunday at 8 pm.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a juvenile riding in the back of an SUV died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 89...
Juvenile killed in crash on Interstate 89
Twelve-year-old Noah Hawkins died by suicide earlier this month. Now, his family is hoping to...
A 12-year-old died by suicide, now his family is hoping to create change
Authorities are Investigating a fatal explosion at a home in Newfane early Friday.
1 dead in explosion at Newfane home
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
File photo
St. Johnsbury woman arrested after fleeing police

Latest News

Middlebury field hockey seeking fifth straight national title
Middlebury field hockey seeking fifth straight national title
Middlebury field hockey seeking fifth straight national title
Middlebury field hockey seeking fifth straight national title
Rob Dow previews UVM’s match-up with SMU
Rob Dow previews UVM’s match-up with SMU
Alex Nagy celebrates his overtime winner
UVM men’s soccer stuns Quinnipiac to advance to NCAA second round