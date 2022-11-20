Rob Dow previews UVM’s match-up with SMU

DALLAS, Tex. (WCAX) - After Vermont’s instant classic win over Quinnipiac on Thursday at Virute Field, the Catamounts were rewarded with a trip down to Texas to face SMU i the second round of the NCAA tournament.

It will be the first time that UVM faces a team from the state of Texas, so the level of familiarity between the two programs is minimal. But Rob Dow said he noticed some similarities in the Mustangs’ style of play and some of the teams Vermont faced in the regular season.

“We’re looking at this game as like-opponents, a Cornell, UNH, type style of opponent,” Dow told the media Saturday night. “Very good in the counter attack, good goalkeeping, they’re a high pressing team with a lot of energy. We’re familiar with these types of opponents.”

The game kicks off Sunday at 8 pm.

