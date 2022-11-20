Stowe Resort reminds visitors of new parking policy

Stowe Mountain Resort will now charge for parking, on certain days of the week for the 2022-23 season.
By Cam Smith
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - As skiers and riders return to the slopes for the start of the season, Stowe Mountain Resort is reminding visitors of their new parking policy.

Earlier this year, the resort introduced its winter parking plan in an effort to curb traffic at the resort. They sold a limited number of passes before the start of the season, each for $450.

Spaces are also $30 per day on weekends, which must be paid for using an app. Cars with 4 or more guests are free.

Adam White with Stowe Mountain Resort says they’ll base the plan’s success off of how smooth operations are.

White says, “Those traffic issues were more talked about than the parking policy is for sure, so this is what’s being done to address that. Now it’s a matter of, ‘Let’s get into the season, let’s see how the policy works on December 2, when it gets enacted and see what kind of effect it has and we’ll go from there.’”

He adds, “We can certainly handle the volume, but it’s got to be managed properly, and this parking policy aims to do that.”

As White mentioned, the policy goes into effect on December 2. The resort says parking will remain free at all lots Monday through Thursday during non-holiday periods, and all lots are free after 2:00 p.m.

