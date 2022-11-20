Sugarbush Resort opening day

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - “I get to be outside with friends, and I like having fun every weekend. It’s great,” explained skier Wilson Stack.

The goal Saturday? Getting outside to be with friends and enjoy some fresh powder. Skiers and snowboarders lined up to get a chance at the first chair of the season. Sugarbush resort’s opening day had plenty of fun-seekers out carving up the runs that were open. A welcome sight for many.

“We all got here pretty early. It was still dark, we got to watch the sunrise over the mountain, it was pretty cool. To get first chair, and have just been itching in between bike season and ski season to ski. You know four weeks in between is a long time,” said Parker Downing.

“There’s a lot of locals, and it’s really good skiing. You can find good woods trails and stuff that a lot of people don’t know about,” said Charlie Flint.

Sugarbush is one of the largest ski resorts in New England with one hundred and eleven trails that span across the mountain. The resort usually sees over one thousand people for a typical snow day in the heart of the season.

Sugarbush recommends that you buy your passes early.

“It’s a lifestyle. Because all you think about twenty four seven is skiing, powder. How to get out there, how to ‘Shred the Gnar’ you know,” said Kyle Fisher.

The resort does not have all of its trails open due to lack of natural snow after some unseasonably warm weeks. But more will be opening soon.

“Today is about getting out here, meeting up with your friends. Talking to people in the lift lines, having a beer in the courtyard,” said Sugarbush President John Hammond

Workers here at Sugarbush tell me that it’s cheaper to get a ski pass online, and don’t forget to put your hand warmers inside your gloves before hitting the slopes.

