What to Do: Sunday, November 20

Let's take a look at what to do this Sunday.

There’s an event at the Space on Main in Bradford today for girls who code, called Girls Who Code! From 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. you can find a supportive environment made up of peers and role models with whom to learn about robotics and web design. Organizers say the mission is to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what programmers look like. This event is free.

Today is Trans Day of Remembrance, to honor the transgender people who lost their lives to violence this year. There’s a service at the Statehouse in Montpelier from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., including name readings and an open mic; then, at the Fox Market and Bar from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., a gathering dedicated to trans joy and resilience. There is no fee to participate in this memorial and celebration.

Or, check out the Thanksgiving Market in Waitsfield. The Round Barn will host over 30 businesses selling local, organic, and natural holiday foods. There will also be handmade gift items for sale. It’s from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. today, and there is both free admission and free parking.

The Robert Frost Stone House & Museum is hosting a wreath-making workshop today. In Shaftsbury from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., learn how to weave natural materials into a beautiful winter wreath. Organizers say the wreath symbolizes the cycle of life and the seasons, and since the workshop is outside, to bundle up.

Or, if puzzles strike your fancy, enter The Amazing Puzzle Race in Burlington! From 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Boardroom is hosting an event for jigsaw puzzle lovers to show off their skills and win prizes. The goal is to complete a 500 or 1,000 piece puzzle in one afternoon. It’s $40 to register.

