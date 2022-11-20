Williston annual turkey drive brings in the birds

By Kiana Burks
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was Turkey Day at the Williston Community Food Shelf.

The volunteer organization held their annual turkey drive Saturday morning. Community members could drive up and drop off a turkey or side dishes and registered clients could come in and get them. The food shelf has held the drive for about 15 years and organizers say they’re happy to be able to provide the service to those who need help.

“It’s a huge help to people who are food insecure. This year. It’s we’re seeing even more clients because prices are rising gas prices, food prices. And people are just having a really hard time making ends meet. So, this is something that we can do. That’s free for them. That gives them nutrition,” said Ginger Morton, President of the Williston Community Food Shelf.

Over 50 people came to donate Saturday morning and almost 40 clients were able to go through and pick up supplies for their thanksgiving day meals.

