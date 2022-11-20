YCQM NOV. 20, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Development in Vermont is in the spotlight following a conference focused on building in the Green Mountains. We find out what the challenges are and what developers are hopeful for moving forward.

Plus the global population reaches a new milestone. What does 8 billion people mean and what happens as we continue to grow? And Vermont’s Health Commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, talks about opioid overdoses in the state with our Ike Bendavid. We’ll share the latest numbers and what is a connecting factor in some of the cases.

