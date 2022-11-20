Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will bring scattered snow showers today, with windy conditions. The wind may gust to 40 mph at times. Fortunately, there’s only the slight chance for a squall. This activity will end overnight, with the coldest night of the season likely. Lows will plummet into the single digits and teens, with wind chills below zero. Please keep the pets indoors. A few snow showers are expected Monday night as a much weaker system moves through.

We’ll have great timing with the weather as we head toward Thanksgiving. Tuesday through Thursday will be partly sunny. Tuesday’s highs will be in the 30s, with lows in the 20s. Wednesday and Thanksgiving will have highs in the low 40s. Black Friday and Saturday, however, may have more active weather. Models are forecasting a possible messy storm. As of now, a rain/snow mix is expected, but we’ll keep you updated on the latest trends.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
St. Johnsbury woman arrested after fleeing police
Skiers and riders won't have to wait much longer to hit the slopes, some Vermont resorts are...
Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start
East Montpelier man arrested on multiple charges
Authorities are Investigating a fatal explosion at a home in Newfane early Friday.
1 dead in explosion at Newfane home
Lawson's Finest Liquids awaiting shipment at the Vt. Beer Shepherd in Waterbury.
‘Micro distributor’ making big impact in local craft beer market

Latest News

WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
WX
WCAX Saturday Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast