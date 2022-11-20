BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will bring scattered snow showers today, with windy conditions. The wind may gust to 40 mph at times. Fortunately, there’s only the slight chance for a squall. This activity will end overnight, with the coldest night of the season likely. Lows will plummet into the single digits and teens, with wind chills below zero. Please keep the pets indoors. A few snow showers are expected Monday night as a much weaker system moves through.

We’ll have great timing with the weather as we head toward Thanksgiving. Tuesday through Thursday will be partly sunny. Tuesday’s highs will be in the 30s, with lows in the 20s. Wednesday and Thanksgiving will have highs in the low 40s. Black Friday and Saturday, however, may have more active weather. Models are forecasting a possible messy storm. As of now, a rain/snow mix is expected, but we’ll keep you updated on the latest trends.

