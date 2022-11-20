BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday will start off very cold, with early lows in the single digits to low teens. Wind chills may dip below zero at times, so please keep the pets indoors. The rest of the day will be partly sunny and breezy, with highs in the 30s. A weak trough will pass through overnight. Just a few snow showers are expected along that.

Decent weather remains on track for Tuesday through Thanksgiving. Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine. It will still be chilly, with highs in the 30s. Models are hinting at a few mountain flurries Wednesday, but it shouldn’t have any impacts on travel. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low 40s. Thanksgiving will be fair and dry.

Things are looking more interesting for Black Friday into the weekend. A significant storm system is expected to take shape and impact our region. Computer models aren’t in full agreement with the track and type of precipitation, but so far it looks like this: clouds will increase on Friday, with a rain/snow mix by afternoon. Rain mixed with snow will continue Friday night and Saturday, heavier east, then end as some snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. The valleys are appearing to have more rain from this storm, with a greater chance for accumulating snow in the mountains. We’ll keep you updated on the latest trends with this storm. Sunday is looking like the quieter day, with morning snow showers giving way to partly sunny skies.

