Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A clipper with a cold front will bring snow showers Sunday, mainly midday through early afternoon. It will be windy, with highs in the low 30s. A few squalls are also possible, and that’s when we can receive a quick inch or so of snow, and brief whiteout conditions. Use extreme caution if you’re traveling. That activity will end overnight, with the coldest night of the season likely. Lows will plummet into the single digits and teens, with wind chills below zero. Please keep the pets indoors. A few snow showers are expected Monday as a much weaker system moves through.

We’ll have great timing with the weather as we head toward Thanksgiving. Tuesday through Thursday will be partly sunny. Tuesday’s highs will be in the 30s, with lows in the 20s. Wednesday and Thanksgiving will have highs in the low 40s. Black Friday and Saturday, however, may have more active weather. Models are forecasting a possible messy storm. Showers and snow showers are expected, but we’ll keep you updated on the latest trends.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a juvenile riding in the back of an SUV died in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 89...
Juvenile killed in crash on Interstate 89
Twelve-year-old Noah Hawkins died by suicide earlier this month. Now, his family is hoping to...
A 12-year-old died by suicide, now his family is hoping to create change
Authorities are Investigating a fatal explosion at a home in Newfane early Friday.
1 dead in explosion at Newfane home
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
Benjamin Taylor
Vermont man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast