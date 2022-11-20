BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A clipper with a cold front will bring snow showers Sunday, mainly midday through early afternoon. It will be windy, with highs in the low 30s. A few squalls are also possible, and that’s when we can receive a quick inch or so of snow, and brief whiteout conditions. Use extreme caution if you’re traveling. That activity will end overnight, with the coldest night of the season likely. Lows will plummet into the single digits and teens, with wind chills below zero. Please keep the pets indoors. A few snow showers are expected Monday as a much weaker system moves through.

We’ll have great timing with the weather as we head toward Thanksgiving. Tuesday through Thursday will be partly sunny. Tuesday’s highs will be in the 30s, with lows in the 20s. Wednesday and Thanksgiving will have highs in the low 40s. Black Friday and Saturday, however, may have more active weather. Models are forecasting a possible messy storm. Showers and snow showers are expected, but we’ll keep you updated on the latest trends.

