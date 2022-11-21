1 dead in fire at Springfield storage facility

A fire at a storage facility in Springfield has claimed a life.
A fire at a storage facility in Springfield has claimed a life.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire at a storage facility in Springfield has claimed a life.

The fire broke out Sunday evening in storage units behind an apartment complex on Park Street.

Firefighters say they encountered several explosions while trying to knock down the blaze.

The call was upgraded to a second alarm after it was reported that someone may have been inside one of the units.

“The fire was large, a lot of heavy damage by the time we got there. We were able to protect the residence though. Nobody was displaced at that time but we were not able to go to the end of the storage shed where the person may have been,” Springfield Police Chief Paul Stagner said.

After the fire was brought under control, a body was recovered.

It was transported to the medical examiner’s office to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

The Vermont State Police are leading the investigation into what caused the fire.

