Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Overnight, another car theft in the Queen City leaves a couple without any transportation - as the thieves took both of their vehicles. According to Burlington police, the city of Burlington has experienced three hundred and five car thefts over the last year. Friday night, Leyla Bouti and Daniel Williams had both of their cars stolen right out of their driveway.

It happened on Drew Street in the old north end. They don’t know how the thieves got into the cars. One car has since been recovered but was trashed on the inside. The couple is still looking for Bouti’s 2020 silver Honda HRV.

The police told the couple when car thefts happen, they are often eventually found abandoned but it can take weeks.

“It also feels really violating. It’s hard to have empathy when your life has been uprooted when someone takes something that is yours,” said Bouti, “I don’t see a reason to get a new car - I’m also not in a financial situation where I can do that.”

The couple says they do not have security cameras but that they will now be looking into a better security system.

