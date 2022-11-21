The City of Plattsburgh updates winter parking rules

City of Plattsburgh in the snow
City of Plattsburgh in the snow(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Nov. 20, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Where and when you can park during snowstorms in Plattsburgh is changing.

City councilors approved the change to their snow emergency plan earlier this week. People will need to have their cars off the streets from midnight until snow emergency lights stop flashing.

Prior to the change, people were allowed to put their cars back on the street at 6 a.m. Councilors say that wasn’t enough time for cleanup crews.

“We’ve been kicking this around since last year since we identified that as a problem, that we don’t have enough time,” City Councilor Caitlin Bopp said. “No matter what we do it’s going to be slightly inconvenient whether we had gone with the every other hour or every other day type thing.”

Councilors also addressed concerns for downtown parking. They say plows will prioritize clearing off street city parking, so people have a place to move their cars.

