Ex-UFC champion pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Cain Velasquez, right, appears for his arraignment with attorney Edward Sousa, who appeared...
Cain Velasquez, right, appears for his arraignment with attorney Edward Sousa, who appeared with him, at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. Velasquez, the former UFC champion based out of San Jose, was charged with shooting at a man accused of molesting his child.(Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP, Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez pleaded not guilty Monday to felony attempted murder, assault and weapons charges in a case involving a man who allegedly sexually abused one of Velasquez’s children.

Velasquez was charged in March in San Jose, California, after he allegedly shot at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Prosecutors said that on Feb. 28, Velasquez chased a pickup truck carrying the man and the man’s parents at high speeds through three Silicon Valley cities and rammed it with his own truck. He fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.

Velasquez was released from jail on Nov. 9 on $1 million bail and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device.

After entering his plea, Velasquez asked the judge to allow him to travel next month to Arizona State University to wrestle in a Lucha Libre event taking place Dec. 3, KNTV-TV reported.

The judge did not rule on the out-of-state travel request.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As skiers and riders return to the slopes for the start of the season, Stowe Mountain Resort is...
Stowe Resort reminds visitors of new parking policy
A Burlington couple was left without any transportation after thieves stole both their cars...
Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway
Saratoga Springs, New York
Off-duty Vt. sheriff’s deputy shot by police in NY after gunfight
Twelve-year-old Noah Hawkins died by suicide earlier this month. Now, his family is hoping to...
A 12-year-old died by suicide, now his family is hoping to create change
File photo
St. Johnsbury woman arrested after fleeing police

Latest News

Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at the courtroom...
Prosecution rests in Trump Organization’s tax fraud case
Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.
Jay Leno released from hospital after treatment for burns
A Vermont sheriff's deputy is hospitalized after a shootout in Saratoga Springs, New York. The...
Police shoot off-duty Vt. sheriff’s deputy after gunfight in Northern NY
World Cup fever has struck Twin Valley Elementary school in Wilmington.
How Vermont kids are getting a kick out of their lessons thanks to the World Cup