Football loss leads to Powerball lottery win

Jacob Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting...
Jacob Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 5 and bought a Powerball lottery ticket after thinking his luck couldn’t get any worse.(NC Education Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina said he owes his $150,000 lottery win to a loss by his favorite football team.

Jacob Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 5 and bought a Powerball lottery ticket after thinking his luck couldn’t get any worse.

Strickland, a 29-year-old welder, purchased a Quick Pick ticket for the Nov. 5 drawing using Online Play on his phone.

“It really was a last-minute thing right before the drawing,” he told the NC Education Lottery.

The man’s luck prevailed as he matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball on his $3 ticket. His prize tripled when the 3x Power Play multiplier hit.

“It was just a day of disbelief because I’ve never won anything before,” Strickland said, adding that his friends thought he was lying about the win.

Strickland claimed his prize Tuesday. After taxes, he took home about $106,000.

He plans to invest some of the money and put the rest in his savings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As skiers and riders return to the slopes for the start of the season, Stowe Mountain Resort is...
Stowe Resort reminds visitors of new parking policy
A Burlington couple was left without any transportation after thieves stole both their cars...
Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway
File photo
St. Johnsbury woman arrested after fleeing police
Skiers and riders won't have to wait much longer to hit the slopes, some Vermont resorts are...
Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons

Latest News

Bob Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s...
Disney announces ex-CEO Bob Iger to return for 2 years
FILE - A United States Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill.,...
Carriers feeling cheery about on-time holiday deliveries
Amber Morgan, from South Bend, Ind., listens to the heartbeat of Tom Johnson, from Kankakee, at...
‘Amazing’: Mom hears late daughter’s transplanted heart
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in...
Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm