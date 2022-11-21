Gov. Hochul responds to rise in hate crimes

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed flags to fly at half staff today to honor the victims of the Colorado shooting.

To combat threats state police are ramping up surveillance of at-risk areas in response to threats against the LGBTQ and Jewish communities.

Additionally State Police will work with a Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit to monitor hate online.

Just over the weekend, New York police say they arrested two armed men at Pennsylvania Station in Manhattan who are accused of traveling to New York City with plans to cause violence towards the Jewish community.

