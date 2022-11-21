Hearings go remote after worker allegedly had gun in Vt. courthouse

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County court hearings were canceled Friday and will be remote Monday and Tuesday after court officials say a worker allegedly had a gun in the courthouse.

Officials say the person did not make any threats, but the court took immediate security and precautionary measures.

So all hearings in Orleans Criminal, Civil, Family and Probate divisions were canceled on Friday and will be remote on Monday and Tuesday this week.

In a statement, Court Administrator Teri Corsones said: “Late in the afternoon on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the Judiciary received information indicating that a non-judicial employee was alleged to have possessed a firearm while at work inside the Orleans Criminal Courthouse the prior week. The Judiciary was advised that the individual did not make any threats of harm to other persons or entities. The Judiciary immediately took steps to take appropriate security and other precautionary measures. Enhanced security measures were implemented, and changes were made in the scheduling and conduct of hearings in order to mitigate the risk of any potential security threat arising at the courthouse. The Judiciary is not in a position to make any statements regarding employment or other matters relating to the individual.”

