Made in Vermont: Annika Rundberg Jewelry

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski’s Annika Rundberg has been making jewelry for more than a decade, first in high school, before continuing her studies into college and beyond.

“I saw it as like miniature sculpture and I felt confident I would never get bored with the media and it’s true,” she said.

But this former side hustle has turned into more of a full-time gig lately as more and more people learn about Annika Rundberg Jewelry.

Though she’s worked for other creative companies before, Rundberg’s true passion lies in doing metalsmithing herself, with the company of her pup, Felix.

“I just wanted to do something that I knew I’d love for a long time,” she said.

In her studio, Rundberg makes creations of all kinds. Though she does have an Etsy page, she says most of her work comes from custom orders.

“Most of my work is one-on-one commission, engagement, bridal or just somebody looking for a very specific thing,” she explained.

Though she’s happy to make whatever her clients envision, she says some of her favorite projects include working with heirloom stones or other materials that come with a special history.

“That has a lot of meaning and family memories tied to it, so it feels very special to be able to pull out a stone and make a new setting for it that, that person feels like they will wear more,” Rundberg said.

She says her works are mostly with gold and silver, and she describes them as a hybrid of organic and clean, minimalist style. Hailing from New Mexico, her works tend to be inspired by nature.

“Now my work is more stone-oriented and I usually start with the stone and the design develops based on the characteristics of the stone,” Rundberg said.

With no two works exactly the same, she prides herself on her one-of-a-kind and small-batch creations. Work you can only find made in Vermont.

