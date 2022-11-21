Man pleads guilty to stealing kids’ pills at NH treatment home

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former worker at a residential treatment home in New Hampshire pleaded guilty Monday to stealing medication from children and replacing it with pills he colored with markers.

According to prosecutors, Thomas John Ball Poirier, 41, of Tilton stole Ritalin from children at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield in 2020. He was arrested in March 2021 and pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree assault, second-degree assault and obtaining a controlled drug by deceit.

The attorney general’s office said two of the children experienced severe behavioral changes as a reaction to having their prescriptions tampered with.

Poirier will be sentenced Jan. 13.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

