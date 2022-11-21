Middlebury field hockey claims fifth consecutive national title

The Panthers scored the game’s lone goal in overtime
Middlebury celebrates its fifth consecutive field hockey national championship
Middlebury celebrates its fifth consecutive field hockey national championship(NCAA | NCAA)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GLASSBORO, N.J. (WCAX) - For the fifth time in as many seasons, Middlebury field hockey is the last team standing, after defeating Johns Hopkins 1-0 in overtime.

Neither team registered a shot on goal in the first frame, as both defenses tightened up when under duress. Midway through the third, Middlebury appeared to have found the back of the net - until what looked like a goal was waved off to keep the contest knotted at zero.

It remained scoreless through regulation and almost eight minutes of overtime, until sophomore Amy Griffin scored her 18th - and most important - goal of the season, clinching another national championship for the Panthers.

“It was a very exciting moment. I think this is our first time going into overtime, so that was a whole new experience. Of course, we’ve been practicing that, so it’s fun to get to do that,” Griffin said postgame. “The last moments, it was a culmination of our team’s effort. The whole game, all of the fighting back we did, all the plays we did, it culminated into that one moment. It was very exciting to score.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

