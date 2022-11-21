New charges in connection with Burlington murder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation.

Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, is being charged as an accessory after the fact in the murder of Hussein Mubarak.

Mubarak, 21, was shot in the head on Luck Street on July 7.

Burlington police say the suspect in that shooting, Abdiaziz Abdhikadir, 19, used Mitchell’s home as a starting and ending point. And they say they found homicide evidence within the home.

Mitchell is out on conditions.

Related Stories:

Teen faces murder charges in connection with Burlington shooting

Burlington 21-year-old dies in Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large

Behind the Bullets: New American community searches for solutions to violence

Behind the Bullets: What’s the cause for a spike in gunfire in Burlington?

Addressing Burlington gun violence, mayor calls on City Council to support police

Person of interest in Burlington homicide in court for separate shooting case

Police say teen involved in fatal shooting, looking to ID another suspect

Burlington 21-year-old dies in Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large

Suspects arrested in stolen car, stolen Glock found

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.