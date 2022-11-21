New charges in connection with Burlington murder

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation.

Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, is being charged as an accessory after the fact in the murder of Hussein Mubarak.

Mubarak, 21, was shot in the head on Luck Street on July 7.

Burlington police say the suspect in that shooting, Abdiaziz Abdhikadir, 19, used Mitchell’s home as a starting and ending point. And they say they found homicide evidence within the home.

Mitchell is out on conditions.

