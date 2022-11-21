New Hampshire officials search for missing hiker

FRANCONIA, N.H. (WCAX) -New Hampshire Conservation Officers are asking for your help to find a missing hiker, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo.

Sotelo is described at 5′3, 115 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, and exercise pants.

Police say she was dropped off yesterday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, with the intended hiking route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume.

They say she should be back by now but isn’t.

Officials say if any hikers saw Sotelo along the route, to call NH State Police Dispatch at (603)271-1170.

