Paving complete on Burlington’s University Place project

Burlington has completed new paving on University Place, a project that began back in May.
Burlington has completed new paving on University Place, a project that began back in May.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington has completed new paving on University Place, a project that began back in May.

For months, the street has been closed off as major upgrades were underway. The University Place road is now one-way going north.

The $3 million project was funded jointly by the city and UVM.

The goal was to make the road safer for students and faculty no matter what transportation method they use.

“Today we are celebrating not just the completion of a complex construction project that provides dramatic infrastructure improvements you can see here, we are celebrating the success of a long and thoughtful partnership between UVM and the city that benefits the whole community,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

ARPA dollars also went to upgrading water, electricity and sewer underground, as well.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As skiers and riders return to the slopes for the start of the season, Stowe Mountain Resort is...
Stowe Resort reminds visitors of new parking policy
A Burlington couple was left without any transportation after thieves stole both their cars...
Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway
Saratoga Springs, New York
Off-duty Vt. sheriff’s deputy shot by police in NY after gunfight
Twelve-year-old Noah Hawkins died by suicide earlier this month. Now, his family is hoping to...
A 12-year-old died by suicide, now his family is hoping to create change
File photo
St. Johnsbury woman arrested after fleeing police

Latest News

A Vermont sheriff's deputy is hospitalized after a shootout in Saratoga Springs, New York. The...
Police shoot off-duty Vt. sheriff’s deputy after gunfight in Northern NY
World Cup fever has struck Twin Valley Elementary school in Wilmington.
How Vermont kids are getting a kick out of their lessons thanks to the World Cup
Vermont's slaughter and processing industry is bottlenecking. A major investment by the USDA is...
USDA investment aimed at beefing up Vermont’s meat-processing capacity
MM
USDA investment aimed at beefing up Vermont's meat-processing capacity
An uptick in respiratory illnesses is forcing health care officials at the Rutland Regional...
Respiratory illnesses strain resources at Rutland Regional Medical Center