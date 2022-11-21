Paving complete on Burlington’s University Place project

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington has completed new paving on University Place, a project that began back in May.

For months, the street has been closed off as major upgrades were underway. The University Place road is now one-way going north.

The $3 million project was funded jointly by the city and UVM.

The goal was to make the road safer for students and faculty no matter what transportation method they use.

“Today we are celebrating not just the completion of a complex construction project that provides dramatic infrastructure improvements you can see here, we are celebrating the success of a long and thoughtful partnership between UVM and the city that benefits the whole community,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

ARPA dollars also went to upgrading water, electricity and sewer underground, as well.

