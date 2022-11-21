Respiratory illnesses strain resources at Rutland Regional Medical Center

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A spike in respiratory illnesses is causing trouble at the hospital in Rutland.

All the beds at the Rutland Regional Medical Center are full which prompts emergency planning.

The big uptick is driven by the seasonal flu, RSV, coronavirus, mental health, people seeking deferred care and staffing challenges.

Hospital leaders say jammed-up emergency rooms have a ripple effect on other areas of the health care system.

“It’s a team effort, so be careful out there, work with your primary care doctor to decide where the most appropriate place to get care is. If there is a way to get testing elsewhere, please take that opportunity,” said Dr. Alison Davis of RRMC.

There are resources on RRMC’s website to help you determine where you should seek care depending on your symptoms.

Health officials are also reminding people to get their COVID and flu shots.

