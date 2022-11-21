Snowplow Spotlight: Flurry the Snow Cow and SubZero

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More VTrans plows have nicknames this Winter season, which means we’re bringing back our Snowplow Spotlight series!

In the spotlight first, is Flurry the Snow Cow. The truck got its name from the St. Paul’s Catholic School in Barton. Nick Bingham drives the Snow Cow, and has been on the VTrans team for a year and a half. You can thank him for taking care of route 58 and 5.

We’re also highlighting SubZero and driver David Hogenauer.

Hogenauer says he likes the name SubZero because it reminds him of the cold dark winter nights in the hills of Shrewsbury, where he spent some of his teenage years growing up. Students from Shrewsbury Mountain School came up with some great suggestions, but the winning name was chosen by student Joey Fitzegerald.

