Transgender Remembrance Day honors victims of violence

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - “We are all putting fallen feathers on altars to honor you, and pledging to save the planet because we couldn’t save you,” said poet Robyn Joy.

On this Trans Day of Remembrance the Pride Center of Vermont is joined by other organizations and the community to take a moment of silence.

To offer kind words to remember members of the LGBTQ community that have lost their lives due to the violence that has plagued trans groups.

Eventgoers say this is much needed.

“We deserve justice for the violence we are facing. We are under attack in so many ways in so many places. It’s kind of a scary time to be trans,” said community member Aedan.

The pride center took the time to mention thirty nine different people that have died as a result of violence.

V Pearson and their children came out to show support because they feel it’s important to remember, and to teach their children a valuable lesson.

“It’s really important that we show up as a community to honor those we have lost. I wanted to bring my children because it’s important that they know, we are part of a community of people who care about each other,” said Pearson.

Among the thirty nine names that were read the Pride Center also took the time to remember the five that had lost their lives in the shooting at a LGBTQ Colorado Springs night club.

“Our community always feels these losses, but to wake up to such senseless violence on this day, where we remember our dead, made the pain particularly acute. I hope that we can all make some space for the loss along with the others that we are mourning today,” said members of the Pride Center.

For anyone that needs support you can contact the pride center at info@pridecentervt.org. As well as many other resources like info@outrightvt.org, and the Safespace LGBTQ hotline, 802-863-0003.

