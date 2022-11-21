UVM men’s soccer advances to third round after thrilling comeback

DALLAS, Tex. (WCAX) - After trailing 2-0 with 25 minutes left in the contest, Vermont men’s soccer completed the comeback at #11 SMU, and didn’t even need overtime to do it.

After a pair of goals from Max Murray to tie the game, Garrett Lillie delivered a tremendous game-winner with four minutes left.

UVM will host UCLA on Saturday night in the third round.

