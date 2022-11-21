UVM men’s soccer advances to third round after thrilling comeback

Catamounts advance to third round for first time since 1989
UVM celebrates Garrett Lillie's game-winning goal
UVM celebrates Garrett Lillie's game-winning goal(ESPN | ESPN+)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Tex. (WCAX) - After trailing 2-0 with 25 minutes left in the contest, Vermont men’s soccer completed the comeback at #11 SMU, and didn’t even need overtime to do it.

After a pair of goals from Max Murray to tie the game, Garrett Lillie delivered a tremendous game-winner with four minutes left.

UVM will host UCLA on Saturday night in the third round.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
St. Johnsbury woman arrested after fleeing police
Skiers and riders won't have to wait much longer to hit the slopes, some Vermont resorts are...
Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start
Lawson's Finest Liquids awaiting shipment at the Vt. Beer Shepherd in Waterbury.
‘Micro distributor’ making big impact in local craft beer market
East Montpelier man arrested on multiple charges
Twelve-year-old Noah Hawkins died by suicide earlier this month. Now, his family is hoping to...
A 12-year-old died by suicide, now his family is hoping to create change

Latest News

Middlebury celebrates its fifth consecutive field hockey national championship
Middlebury field hockey claims fifth consecutive national title
Middlebury field hockey seeking fifth straight national title
Middlebury field hockey seeking fifth straight national title
Rob Dow previews UVM’s match-up with SMU
Rob Dow previews UVM’s match-up with SMU
Middlebury field hockey seeking fifth straight national title
Middlebury field hockey seeking fifth straight national title