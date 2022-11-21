Vt Sheriffs Deputy involved in Saratoga Springs, NY shooting

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (WCAX) - An off duty Vermont sheriffs deputy was shot in Saratoga Springs, New York just after 3am Sunday morning following a fight with a group of people believed to be from Utica, New York.

According to the Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner, James Montagnino, the off duty deputy got into a verbal fight at the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street. That escalated to the deputy getting slammed into a nearby car and knocked to the ground. He then showed that he had a gun.

The individual he was fighting also pulled a gun, and the two exchanged seven or eight bullets according to Montagnino.

Local police from Saratoga Springs then came running from around the corner and met the Vermont deputy head on, yelling for him to drop his weapon. According to police they repeated that numerous times. Montagnino said in a press conference, the Vermont deputy did not drop the gun and continued to level it and move it side to side.

Saratoga Springs police opened fire at the deputy, firing 10 or 11 shots.

The deputy was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition according to Montagnino.

A person police believe to be the deputy’s girlfriend was also grazed by a bullet and was taken to the hospital. Montagnino says she is okay.

