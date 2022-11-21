Vt Sheriffs Deputy involved in Saratoga Springs, NY shooting

Saratoga Springs, New York
Saratoga Springs, New York(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (WCAX) - An off duty Vermont sheriffs deputy was shot in Saratoga Springs, New York just after 3am Sunday morning following a fight with a group of people believed to be from Utica, New York.

According to the Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner, James Montagnino, the off duty deputy got into a verbal fight at the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street. That escalated to the deputy getting slammed into a nearby car and knocked to the ground. He then showed that he had a gun.

The individual he was fighting also pulled a gun, and the two exchanged seven or eight bullets according to Montagnino.

Local police from Saratoga Springs then came running from around the corner and met the Vermont deputy head on, yelling for him to drop his weapon. According to police they repeated that numerous times. Montagnino said in a press conference, the Vermont deputy did not drop the gun and continued to level it and move it side to side.

Saratoga Springs police opened fire at the deputy, firing 10 or 11 shots.

The deputy was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition according to Montagnino.

A person police believe to be the deputy’s girlfriend was also grazed by a bullet and was taken to the hospital. Montagnino says she is okay.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
St. Johnsbury woman arrested after fleeing police
Skiers and riders won't have to wait much longer to hit the slopes, some Vermont resorts are...
Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start
Lawson's Finest Liquids awaiting shipment at the Vt. Beer Shepherd in Waterbury.
‘Micro distributor’ making big impact in local craft beer market
East Montpelier man arrested on multiple charges
Twelve-year-old Noah Hawkins died by suicide earlier this month. Now, his family is hoping to...
A 12-year-old died by suicide, now his family is hoping to create change

Latest News

Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax
Fairfax residents to potentially revote on $36.5 million school bond
Montpelier
Transgender Remembrance Day honors victims of violence
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What to Do: Sunday, November 20
West Townshend man seriously injured in Newfane car crash