Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Yet again, we had our coldest morning of the season yet so far. But it was a quick shot of cold, Arctic air. We will bounce right back up again to the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon. That is still below normal (normal high in Burlington is now 44°), but we will see a good deal of sunshine today, mixing with some clouds. It will be breezy out of the south, but not as windy as it was on Sunday.

The weather is looking good right through Thanksgiving! Each day will feature sunshine, especially on Tuesday, with a few clouds mixing in during the other days. There is just a small chance for a few snow showers - first tonight, mainly in the mountains, with a trough of low pressure swinging through. And again, on Wednesday, there could be a few flurries, mainly in the mountains. Otherwise, that big travel day before Thanksgiving is looking good.

Thanksgiving Day will be decent, with partly sunny skies and highs near 40°.

A storm system is brewing for the days after Thanksgiving, though. At this point, it looks like a messy storm system with a combination of rain, snow, some freezing precipitation, and wind. The timing of this storm is very much up in the air at this point, but it could be affecting us anywhere between Friday and the following Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking that storm system, and we will let you know how it looks like it is going to play out as we go through the next few days. Stay tuned!! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As skiers and riders return to the slopes for the start of the season, Stowe Mountain Resort is...
Stowe Resort reminds visitors of new parking policy
Burlington
Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway
File photo
St. Johnsbury woman arrested after fleeing police
Skiers and riders won't have to wait much longer to hit the slopes, some Vermont resorts are...
Several Vermont ski resorts open for early start
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
WX
WCAX Sunday Evening Weather Webcast
WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast