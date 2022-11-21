BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Yet again, we had our coldest morning of the season yet so far. But it was a quick shot of cold, Arctic air. We will bounce right back up again to the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon. That is still below normal (normal high in Burlington is now 44°), but we will see a good deal of sunshine today, mixing with some clouds. It will be breezy out of the south, but not as windy as it was on Sunday.

The weather is looking good right through Thanksgiving! Each day will feature sunshine, especially on Tuesday, with a few clouds mixing in during the other days. There is just a small chance for a few snow showers - first tonight, mainly in the mountains, with a trough of low pressure swinging through. And again, on Wednesday, there could be a few flurries, mainly in the mountains. Otherwise, that big travel day before Thanksgiving is looking good.

Thanksgiving Day will be decent, with partly sunny skies and highs near 40°.

A storm system is brewing for the days after Thanksgiving, though. At this point, it looks like a messy storm system with a combination of rain, snow, some freezing precipitation, and wind. The timing of this storm is very much up in the air at this point, but it could be affecting us anywhere between Friday and the following Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking that storm system, and we will let you know how it looks like it is going to play out as we go through the next few days. Stay tuned!! -Gary

