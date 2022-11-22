Champlain College, Hula announce entrepreneurial partnership

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new partnership aims to help boost new companies in Vermont and provide new opportunities for some area college students.

Officials say the collaboration gives Champlain students access to Hula’s entrepreneur network and state-of-the-art campus to jumpstart the college’s expansion into bio-sciences.

It will begin as an “Entrepreneurship Master Class” at Hula, with speakers giving students opportunities to learn from a variety of local entrepreneurial start-ups. It will also match students with companies that need assistance.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Champlain College President Alex Fernandez and Russ Scully with Hula.

