Hochul signs bills aimed at protecting New Yorkers from hate crimes

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed two bills to fight hate crimes across the state.

The announcement comes after the arrest of suspects accused of making credible threats to the Jewish community in New York City, and repeated attacks on the storefront of an LGBTQ bar in the city.

One bill requires convicted hate crime offenders to undergo mandatory hate crime prevention and training.

The other sets up a statewide campaign around inclusion, tolerance, understanding and diversity.

“This is a call to all New Yorkers: stand up and look out for each other, stand up and look out for each other. You’re seeing things, you’re hearing things, you know things. Protect people even if they’re in trouble, they’re a stranger,” said Hochul, D-New York.

Hochul also announced the creation of a Unity Summit. She says it will bring together community and government partners, and stakeholders from around the state.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.