Johnson Health Center opens new facility

File Photo
File Photo(Storyblocks.com)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) -Johnson Health Center’s new facility officially opens today.

Hospital leaders are adding new health center offices on Lower Main Street West in Johnson. The goal is to create a hub for the health care access and services.

Renovations have been underway since last year.

The office is fully equipped to offer health care to the community and Northern Vermont University, including general care and substance use disorders.

That’s including a free-of-charge Naloxone vending machine with 24-hour availability.

