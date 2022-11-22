New Johnson clinic to offer primary care, substance abuse treatment

The Johnson Health Center opened Tuesday.
The Johnson Health Center opened Tuesday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new health clinic is now open in Lamoille County.

The Johnson Health Center officially opened on lower West Main Street in Johnson Tuesday. The new facility will bring more general primary care to the region as well as provide needed resources for people struggling with substance abuse and recovery.

“We started as a small addiction medicine practice, identified there were really some gaps and needs in the community, and are working on growing to fix those,” said the center’s Caroline Butler.

“It’s access. I think that’s the biggest thing. A low barrier access point to really be able to enter a program quickly and easily,” said Geoff Butler of Johnson.

Officials say that in the next few months the center will also have a vending machine that dispenses the overdose rescue drug Narcan 24-7.

