New York student athletes to get paid for endorsements

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -College student athletes in New York will be allowed to get paid for endorsements.

If and how college athletes should be compensated has been an ongoing conversation for years.

Per NCAA rules, student athletes are not allowed to get paid for the use of their name, image, or likeness without risking their scholarship or spot on the team.

Lawmakers say many students come from from traditionally marginalized communities and need and deserve more financial support than just a scholarship.

Governor Kathy Hochul just signed legislation that allows athletes to receive compensation for their name, image, or likeness.

