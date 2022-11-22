Newport state’s attorney employee fired for carrying gun at courthouse

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - An employee of the Orleans State’s Attorney’s office has been fired after bringing a gun into the Newport Courthouse building where he worked.

Authorities say the revelation came after a conversation between the unnamed legal assistant and security, according to Annie Noonan with the Vermont State’s Attorneys and Sheriff’s Department. She says there were no threats made.

Noonan says employees like the legal assistant are not regularly screened by security. Though the employee never entered the courtroom, officials were alerted to what happened and it was closed on Friday. Judiciary officials say enhanced security measures have been implemented and regular operations are set to resume next week at the Orleans County Courthouse.

There was no immediate response Tuesday from Judiciary or other state officials about who is screened at other courthouses and if protocols will change statewide. Officials say an investigation into the incident continues.

