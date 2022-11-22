Police identify child killed in Interstate 89 crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHARON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified the child who was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 on Thursday.

It happened in Sharon shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Vermont State Police say Dawn Baustert, 45, of Essex, was driving south on the highway when she drifted off the passing lane shoulder and crashed into rock ledges.

Investigators say Silas Baustert, 11, of Essex, who was riding in the back of the SUV, died at the scene.

Dawn Baustert and another child in the backseat had “incapacitating” injuries. A passenger in the front seat had minor injuries.

Police say the crash is still under investigation. Anyone who saw it is asked to call the barracks in Royalton at 802-234-9933.

