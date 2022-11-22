Police investigate break-in at Vt. Country Store

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an apparent break-in at the Vermont Country Store in Rockingham last month.

The Vermont State Police say two individuals were captured on surveillance cameras in the store just before 4 a.m. on October 1. Both suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing and gloves.

There were no immediate details on what, if anything, was stolen.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call the police.

Surveillance image of suspect 1. (Photo provided)

Surveillance image of suspect 2. (Photo provided)

