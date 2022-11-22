Upper Valley group distributes Thanksgiving meals

Upper Valley Haven Thanksgiving giveaway Tuesday.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Some Upper Valley families Tuesday took home free Thanksgiving meals with all the fixings thanks to a local group.

The Upper Valley Haven began giving away turkeys over the weekend. Anyone in the community was welcome to grab a bird and side dishes.

Officials say by the close of the giveaway Tuesday they will likely give away 700 meals altogether and that more people are taking advantage of the event every year.

“It’s probably driven by the inflationary costs of food and including Thanksgiving meals. It’s 40% more this year than compared to last year to put on that standard Thanksgiving meal and it is hard for people with all the other expenses to stay ahead, so they come to us,” said the group’s Michael Redmond.

“This helps out a lot because on a budget and food stamps. This is a special meal and it is just not enough,” said Lucy Heath of Woodstock.

The majority of the Haven’s $3 million annual budget comes from the community. Officials say about half of that will be raised during the holiday season.

