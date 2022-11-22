UVM Health Network chief looks back at turbulent decade

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From an unprecedented cyber attack in 2020 to an ongoing staffing crisis and a global pandemic, It’s been a turbulent few years for outgoing UVM Health Network CEO Dr. John Brumsted.

Brumsted announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the job he has held for the past decade. It comes as the network continues to address long wait times caused by a chronic shortage of specialists and historic budget shortfalls.

Darren Perron spoke with Brumsted about what he sees as his accomplishments as well as the challenges going forward for his successor, Dr. Sunil Eappen.

