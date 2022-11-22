Wildlife Watch: Venison recipe ideas
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are still a few weeks left for deer hunting in Vermont, but for those who have already bagged a buck - how do you cook it?
From hearty stews to steak to breakfast sausage, the venison meal possibilities are endless. Ike Bendavid visited with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Josh Morse to cook up a few.
Click here for more from “Wild Kitchen,” a partnership between Vermont Fish & Wildlife and Rural Vermont.
Related Stories:
From roadkill to table, Vermont Fish & Wildlife donates meat
Wild game-tasting event aims to bring awareness to deer management
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.