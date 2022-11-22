BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! The weather is looking real good through Thanksgiving, but it gets more active afterwards.

Today will feature lots of sunshine for most of the day, but clouds will be on the increase later in the afternoon as a clipper system tracks mainly to our north. There may be a few snow showers from this clipper overnight, mainly in the higher elevations to the north.

A lot of you will be out and about on Wednesday ahead of the big day on Thanksgiving Thursday. Travel should not be a problem at all. There will be a mix of sun & clouds with just a few flurries, mainly in the higher elevations with just a dusting to around an inch of snow possible. So, there should be no impact on any travel plans that you may have.

Thanksgiving will be a decent day with partly sunny skies.

Then there will be a couple of systems with some weather action as we go through the first weekend of the holiday season. A clipper system will swing through on Friday with a few rain showers and mountain snow showers. It will move out on Friday night.

We’ll get the last weekend of November off to a nice start with lots of sunshine on Saturday. Then a bigger storm system will be coming up from the south with wet weather for Sunday. You can expect a pretty steady rainfall on Sunday. The rain will end as some snow showers, mainly in the higher elevations, come Sunday night into Monday.

Hope you have a MAX Advantage Thanksgiving! -Gary

