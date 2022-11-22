BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a chilly couple days, today was much more pleasant! Tonight, we are tracking another very weak disturbance coming in from the west. Like last night, this will bring some scattered light snow showers to mainly northern areas overnight. This system won’t be too potent, and impacts will be minimal. High terrain areas of northern Vermont, New York and New Hampshire could pick up a light dusting, with up to an inch possible at summit level.

Clouds hang around into the day Wednesday with the ongoing potential for light, scattered snow showers. Overall, weather remains quiet through Thanksgiving. Turkey Day itself is shaping up to be a lovely November day as high pressure builds back into the area. Temperatures top out in the low 40s with dry conditions and emerging sunshine.

Our next chance for widespread rain and snow showers arrives Friday with a quick-moving cold front. Rain showers are likely in the valleys, with snow in the mountains.

High pressure briefly settles back in Saturday, allowing temperatures to warm into the mid 40s with dry conditions. Another system will be headed our way by Sunday that will likely bring widespread rain to our region with a transition into snow showers as temperatures cool into Monday.

Have a great evening and stay safe if you’re traveling!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.