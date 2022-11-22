BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We started out the week in the deep freezer this morning, with lows in the single digits for some. Saranac Lake got down to zero! It remains chilly this evening with wind chills in the 20s. Winds will remain gusty across the high terrain and Champlain Valley until a cold front passes through overnight and the winds shift westerly, then become lighter into Tuesday.

That cold front will bring a batch of snow showers through the area tonight. While a light dusting is possible across the northern half of the area, impacts will be minimal. The mountains could pick up an inch or so over the next couple of days.

Clouds clear quickly into Tuesday morning, and there will be plenty of sun around to start the day. Temperatures won’t be nearly as cold as what we woke up to this morning, with lows mainly in the upper teens to upper 20s expected. Temperatures rebound into the 30s during the day Tuesday with increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening.

Another weak disturbance clips us Tuesday night into Wednesday. This may generate a few more light snow showers. Once again, impacts will be minimal. Weather remains largely dry through Thanksgiving day. Temperatures gradually warm closer to near normal for this time of year over the course of the week.

Our next chance for widespread rain or snow showers arrives Friday, however there’s still a good amount of uncertainty with how precipitation chances play out over the weekend. As of now, Saturday is trending drier with rain with rain or snow more likely for Sunday.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

