Alleged animal abuse case leaves 1 dog dead, another rescued

A Vermont man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to animal abuse charges after game wardens say improper care left one of his dogs dead and another in need of rehabilitation.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to animal abuse charges after game wardens say improper care left one of his dogs dead and another in need of rehabilitation.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife wardens say Justin MacAskill, 26, of Randolph, owned two German shepherds, Ace and Coon.

Wardens say the dogs were not properly cared for and were kept in a garage where the floor was covered in dog feces and urine.

They also discovered Coon died from starvation and her remains were found on the property.

Ace was eventually taken in by Potter’s Angels Rescue in Barre and rehabbed by Heather Bent.

“He required round-the-clock care at that point. He had to be turned every few hours because he couldn’t stand up on his own, and he had to be very carefully reintroduced to food so that didn’t kill him. So it was a full-time job for a couple of weeks there,” Bent said.

Bent still has Ace, who is now named Phoenix. She says Phoenix has made a full recovery.

In court Wednesday, MacAskill was released by a judge on conditions that he not buy or care for any domestic animals.

