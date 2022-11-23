Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington.

Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.

Tuesday morning, investigators say Oleson got into another crash in South Burlington, sending one person to the hospital. It happened at Dorset and Market streets, and police say Oleson fled the area.

Early Wednesday morning, police say Oleson tried to carjack someone in downtown Burlington, failed and ran off.

They say he went to the South End City Market where he smashed a window, and then it was off to Burlington Hyundai where they say he stole a car.

Police say Oleson then hit the nearby Shaw’s parking lot in South Burlington, where he allegedly stole a purse and rifle from cars parked there.

Investigators say they finally caught up with Oleson at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning on Riverside Ave., where they say they recovered the stolen Hyundai and the stolen rifle.

Oleson faces charges including aggravated operating without owner’s consent, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and possession of stolen property. He is due in court next week.

