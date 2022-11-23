Body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) - A Massachusetts woman who disappeared during a weekend hike in New Hampshire has been found dead on what would have been her 20th birthday.

Emily Sotelo, of Westford, Massachusetts, had planned to hike three peaks in the White Mountains on Sunday.

Officials said her mother dropped her off before dawn at a campground near Franconia Notch and alerted authorities when she failed to return by late afternoon.

More than a dozen search and rescue teams spent the next several days combing the area, using aircraft and scent dogs.

Her body was found on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

